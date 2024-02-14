Texas makes top 10 list of most spoiled dogs in the US, study shows

Are you a dog owner in Texas who loves to spoil your furry friend with homemade meals, birthday parties, and special treats at restaurants?

Forbes Advisor released its list of states with the most spoiled fur babies in the United States, and the Lone Star State ranked high among them.

In honor of National Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20), the company said it analyzed 10 key metrics from a nationwide survey of dog owners to determine which states spoiled their pups the most.

With a 70.8 score out of 100, Texas netted the eighth spot with the most spoiled dogs.

According to the study, the state has the fourth-highest percentage (27%) of dog owners who put perfume or cologne on their dogs.

Texas also ranked sixth with owners who would likely push their pets in a stroller (33%) and ordered special treats at restaurants for their dogs (52%).

The report stated that 58% of Texas dog owners claim to regularly prepare home-cooked meals or treats, making it the sixth highest amount.

Lastly, the study showed that Texans ranked seventh overall, with owners likely to throw doggie birthday parties or celebrations (44.5%) and ninth most likely to buy pet outfits and accessories (59.5%).

So, which states secured the top spots for the most spoiled dogs?

Based on Forbes Advisor's report, Florida took the top spot for having the most spoiled puppies. In Florida, 66.5% of dog owners spend more on their dog's health and grooming than on their own. Additionally, 63% of Florida dog owners order a special treat for their dog at a restaurant.

Coming in second is Alaska, where nearly half of dog owners (49%) regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dogs. Alaskan dog owners are also fifth most likely to purchase outfits and accessories for their dog (62%) and order a special treat at a restaurant (54%).

Washington took the third spot, with 61% of dog owners bringing their dog on vacation, the highest amount nationwide. Dog owners in the Evergreen State are also most likely to spoil their canine companions with doggy birthday parties (71.5%) and homemade dog food or treats (73%).

No matter how you spoil your furry friend this National Love Your Pet Day, one thing is clear - dogs are an essential part of our lives and deserve to be treated as such.

So go ahead and spoil your pup a little extra today - they deserve it!

The full report, which includes the methodology and infographics, can be found on the company's site.