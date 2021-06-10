Texas Lottery

Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $5M Claimed a Month Before Expiration Date

A $ 5 Million Texas Lottery ticket has been claimed in McKinney, two other tickets have yet to be claimed and time is running out

texas lottery papers

A McKinney resident claims to have won the $5 million in the Texas Lottery.  The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #963, located at 1750 Wilmeth Road, in McKinney. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This comes after it was reported that if the winners didn’t claim the tickets in the next month, they could lose the prizes since the tickets are set to expire six months since the purchase date. Other tickets were sold in Waco and Humble one worth $1 million while the other ticket was worth $7.8 million.

If you believe you are the winner of any Texas Lottery prize you can file a claim form here, or call 800-375-6886.

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryMcKinneyPowerball
