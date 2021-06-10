Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $5M Claimed a Month Before Expiration Date

A McKinney resident claims to have won the $5 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #963, located at 1750 Wilmeth Road, in McKinney. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This comes after it was reported that if the winners didn’t claim the tickets in the next month, they could lose the prizes since the tickets are set to expire six months since the purchase date. Other tickets were sold in Waco and Humble one worth $1 million while the other ticket was worth $7.8 million.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

IS IT YOU?



A $1 MILLION #Powerball prize will expire on Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m. local time. The winning ticket from the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased in #Waco and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the Powerball number. #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/2bHG0rtMxx — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) June 9, 2021

If you believe you are the winner of any Texas Lottery prize you can file a claim form here, or call 800-375-6886.