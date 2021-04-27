Arlington

Texas Live! to Host Career Fair to Fill Part- and Full-Time Positions

People who wish to participate should bring a smartphone with QR scanning capabilities

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Texas Live! will host a hiring event on May 6 with hopes to hire dozens of new employees.

The Arlington entertainment venue is seeking people with a positive attitude and high energy to serve in part-time or full-time roles as servers, kitchen staff, event staff, concert ushers, hosts/hostesses, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, barbacks and more.

The range of jobs available spans from entry-level to management positions at multiple venues including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Rangers Republic, Lockhart Smokehouse, and Sports & Social Arlington. 

Recruiters and hiring managers will conduct interviews using a minimal contact recruitment process that will require a cellphone with the capability to QR scan for participants.

The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. inside PBR Texas located on the second floor of Texas Live! at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road in Arlington.

Parking will be free for the career fair.

Health and safety protocols will be enforced at the event, including mandatory temperature checks, the requirement of face masks and readily available hand sanitizer.

For more information, click here or email TaShunda Scott.

