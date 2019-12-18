Texas Lawmakers Respond to Trump’s Impeachment

After months of inquiry into whether President Trump's actions concerning Ukraine make him unfit for office, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach him on Wednesday.

The House voted to adopt both articles of impeachment, voting largely along party lines.

Texas lawmakers took to Twitter Wednesday evening to share their thoughts about Trump's impeachment.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, District 30 (D-Dallas)

Please find my response in support of H.Res.755 - Impeaching Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors pic.twitter.com/RdfSC2UOeY — US Rep E.B.Johnson (@RepEBJ) December 19, 2019

Kay Granger, District 12 (R-Fort Worth)

Today, I voted against the politically-driven articles of #impeachment. For 3 years, Democrats have been unable to accept the voters’ choice to elect @realDonaldTrump, using any and all undemocratic means necessary to try and remove him from office. https://t.co/M1Kl0v6Ytf — Rep. Kay Granger (@RepKayGranger) December 19, 2019

Marc Veasey, District 33 (D-Fort Worth)

Today, I joined my colleagues to vote on articles of impeachment against our president, because when I took my oath of office I swore to defend the Constitution, even if that meant having to hold the nation’s president accountable. No one is above the law. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/oAvReKPvaK — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) December 19, 2019

John Ratcliffe, District 4 (R-Heath)

If there was ever a time to vote hell no, this was it. pic.twitter.com/pzRPJSEZvq — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) December 19, 2019

Ron Wright, District 6 (R-Arlington)

I just voted NO on both Articles of Impeachment.



My full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K1QtLcwQ2e — Ron Wright (@RepRonWright) December 19, 2019

Roger Williams, District 24 (R-Weatherford)

I voted NO on both of the Democrats' partisan articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump. My full statement below: https://t.co/fcVArhO7Hn — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) December 19, 2019

Mike Conaway, District 11, (R-Midland)

Getting ready to cast my votes on impeachment pic.twitter.com/FzDHQ0lQuq — Mike Conaway (@ConawayTX11) December 19, 2019

Michael Cloud, District 27 (R-Victoria)

Historically, impeachment proceedings have been very deliberate, defined, and transparent, but this investigation was conducted in a top-secret room in the basement of the Capitol, having neither bipartisan support nor the basic norms of due process and fairness. (2/2) — Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) December 19, 2019

Filemon Vela, District 34 (D-Brownsville)

🚨🚨 The President of the United States is responsible for promoting democracy around the world, not undermining it. For that reason, I will join my colleagues in voting for his impeachment. 🚨🚨@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JZ75pI7J1Q — US Rep. Filemon Vela (@RepFilemonVela) December 18, 2019

Vicente Gonzalez, District 15, (D-McAllen)

Today is a solemn day for our country and the #TX15. I did not come to Congress to impeach a president, but the facts are clear and convincing. I am obligated by my oath of office to #defendourdemocray and our Constitution. (1/3) — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) December 19, 2019

I will continue to keep my promise to those in the #TX15 to do all that I can to improve their quality of life as tomorrow is a new day and our work does not cease. — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) December 19, 2019

The impeachment process now goes to the U.S. Senate, which will handle the impeachment trial. In order for a president to be removed from office, two-thirds of the members must vote to convict him.