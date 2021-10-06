Texas Lawmakers React to School Shooting

Political leaders across Texas reacted after a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington left four people injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott was on the border Wednesday, but he addressed the shooting there, and later in a statement, saying, "As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke following the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, this morning.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was in Washington DC with several senators at a news conference, and he spoke about the shooting, saying in part, “Right now I know all of us are lifting up in prayer the students, and the teachers, and the first responders, and the parents, and there have been far too many of these at far too many schools.”

U.S. Rep. J.K. "Jake" Ellzey (R-Waxahachie) represents the district where the shooting happened. He said, "I am thankful for the quick response from the Arlington PD, Mansfield PD, ATF, and the FBI and the hard work of the facility, staff, and teachers at Timberview Highschool. Shelby and I send our thoughts and prayers to all of the students, parents, faculty, staff, and first responders,"

TX Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prarie) represents the part of Arlington where the school is, and he said in a statement: “Today’s shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington is a shocking tragedy. First and foremost, let’s all pray for the four victims, three of whom have been taken to area hospitals, according to local law enforcement officials. We pray for their complete recovery. Second, it is important that everyone follow the direction of law enforcement and Mansfield ISD leadership. A parent-student reunification site has been established at the MISD Performing Arts Center, located at 1100 W. Debbie Lane. All parents of Timberview students are asked to meet their children at the Performing Arts Center, where MISD is transporting students by bus. Thirdly, if anyone has information on the suspect identified by law enforcement -- 18-year-old student Timothy George Simpkins, who drives a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY6260 -- please call 911. Law enforcement advises that this individual should be considered armed and dangerous. I want to express my gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response to this tragedy, including the Mansfield ISD Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, as well as their state and federal partners. Thank you also to the faculty and staff of Mansfield ISD, who are working tirelessly to protect the safety of their students. As we pray for the recovery of the victims and the quick reunification of students and their parents, please continue to follow all guidance provided by local law enforcement and Mansfield ISD.”

Texas Representative David Cook (R-Mansfield) represents parts of Arlington and Mansfield, and he said "Tonya and I are saddened by the news of today's shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington," Representative Cook said. "Please join us in offering our prayers of recovery for those injured, and for the continued safety of first-responders who now work to resolve the situation and ensure that students are returned to their families."