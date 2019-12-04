Texas Lawmaker Says Rivals on Ballot Because They’re Asian

A white Texas Republican lawmaker who suggested his Asian political rivals on the ballot was motivated by race has lost the backing of the state's GOP governor.

The fallout Tuesday came after state Rep. Rick Miller told the Houston Chronicle that one of his primary challengers, Jacey Jetton, was running against him in 2020 "because he is an Asian" and decided "that my district might need an Asian to win."

Miller described another candidate, Leonard Chan, as jumping in "probably for the same reason."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott withdrew his endorsement of Miller after the interview was published. Abbott spokesman John Wittman called the comments "inappropriate and out of touch" with Republican values.

Chan and Jetton say the remarks show why the suburban Houston district needs a change.

