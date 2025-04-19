Texas lawmaker proposes state funding for workforce housing

Texas is in the middle of a population boom that could push the state past 40 million residents by 2040. State Senator Royce West says if lawmakers don’t act now, Texas could miss out on critical economic opportunities.

“If we want Texas to continue to be the ‘miracle,’ but people keep coming to this state for work, if we don’t have the housing here, it’s going to make prospective employers and businesses take a second look,” West said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With more companies relocating to the Lone Star State, West says the state must also make room for the workers they bring. He's sponsoring Senate Bill 208, which would create a revolving statewide housing fund to support nonprofit developers in building homes for Texans earning between 30% to 80% of the area median income. That’s roughly $35,000 to $93,000 a year for a family of four.

“The greatest need is going to be to make certain these people have someplace to stay that’s affordable,” West said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

SB 208 has the backing of the Dallas Housing Coalition, a network of more than 200 nonprofits. But proposed cuts at the federal level could threaten funding streams these groups rely on.

“That’s why Senate Bill 208 is important,” West added. “States are going to have to take on more responsibilities under this administration.”

West says passing the bill would put roughly half a billion dollars in surplus funds into the revolving housing fund. As of mid-April, he was still pushing for a hearing on SB 208.

Another top priority for West is addressing the state’s heirs’ property process through SB 600.

“One of the biggest problems we have in Texas is that a lot of people don’t have wills,” he said.

Without clear legal documentation, West says families are vulnerable to losing generational homes due to confusion over ownership and in some cases, to predatory investors.

“I want to make certain that Big Mama’s heirs are able to keep that property,” he said.

West emphasized that while housing is a bipartisan issue, it needs more attention. He urged residents to make their voices heard.

“For people in the state that believe housing should be a prioritized issue, please let the governor know, let the lieutenant governor know, let the speaker know,” he said.

When asked about proposed legislation to convert vacant commercial buildings into housing, West said he needs guarantees that projects near industrial zones would be avoided. The goal, he says, is to refine housing bills in committee, while balancing growth, economic development, safety, and the needs of communities.