Former correctional officer Jacquevias Watkins, 34, has been charged with bribery after police say he repeatedly exchanged electronic cigarettes for money with inmates at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, Texas.

Watkins was arrested Tuesday after an investigation conducted in June by the Office of Inspector General found evidence of multiple instances where he received cash from inmates for contraband.

E-cigarettes were the only prohibited item mentioned in the arrest press release published by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Watkins was released from custody Wednesday after posting a $30,000 bond. He is charged with bribery and is awaiting arraignment, according to Hidalgo Jail records.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The alleged offense is a second-degree felony, publishable by up to a $10,000 fine and two to 20 years in prison.

It's unclear whether he has legal representation at this time. His current employment with the correctional facility has not been released.

The case is being investigated and prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit.