Texas Judge Warned for Refusing to Perform Same-Sex Weddings

The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianna Hensley who refuses to perform same-sex marriages but continues to perform them for opposite-sex couples

By Associated Press

judge generic

The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to a judge who refuses to perform same-sex marriages.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley has said her "Bible-believing" Christian conscience prohibits her from doing same-sex weddings. She believes she's entitled to a "religious exemption." Hensley has continued to perform opposite-sex weddings.

In its order, the commission said Hensley is violating the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct by "casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person's sexual orientation."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 37 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 50 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Hensley has 30 days to appeal the sanction. She and her attorney have both declined to comment on the commission's warning.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us