Texas is Losing a State Park to Multimillion-Dollar Homes, Private Golf Course

A popular state park southeast of Dallas is poised to become an exclusive community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course.

The private landowner of Fairfield Lake State Park is selling the property to a Dallas developer, who plans to build the gated community.

Texas Parks and Wildlife received notice Monday that the 50-year-old lease will end in June of this year, said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Although the park has been open to the public since 1976, the property is owned by Vistra Energy, which leased the land to the state at no cost.

Vistra is selling to Todd Interests, the developer responsible for high-end projects in downtown Dallas, including The National and East Quarter. The developer, Shawn Todd, has indicated he will no longer lease the land, state officials say.

