Texas housing advocates join push for federal funding to build more starter homes

A group of housing advocates from Dallas traveled to Washington, D.C., this week, urging lawmakers to increase funding for affordable starter homes. Their goal is to bridge the gap between the rising cost of home construction and what first-time homebuyers can afford.

The CEO of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity joined Habitat leaders from across the country in advocating for solutions to address the nationwide housing crisis.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Advocates say several challenges, including the increasing cost of land and construction, labor shortages, and zoning regulations have slowed the production of homes for low and moderate-income buyers.

“There is a lot of urgency around the issue,” the Dallas Area Habitat CEO, Ashley Brundage said. “I mean, you heard even during the elections—both parties talking about the need for affordable housing throughout the nation. There are more bills than ever that are being introduced to address affordable housing at the federal level.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Habitat for Humanity International has spent the last two years developing the Housing Supply Accelerator, a proposal aimed at using federal funding to build and rehabilitate homes, ultimately increasing the supply of affordable starter homes. The initiative would be available to both nonprofit and for-profit builders, helping expand homeownership opportunities for more families.

Housing advocates hope lawmakers will take action to support the plan and address the growing need for affordable housing nationwide.