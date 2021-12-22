Texas House Candidate Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Craig Carter, a candidate for Texas House District 68, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Denton County Jail records, Carter was arrested by Fort Worth police on Dec. 15. His bond is set at $20,000.

Carter is a Nocona business owner who ran for state senate in 2018 and 2020. In 2021, he was in a runoff race for Texas House District 68 with David Spiller, vying to fill the seat vacated by Drew Springer.

Spiller won with 43.3% of the vote, while Carter received 17.8% of the vote.

His 4-year-old daughter and her grandmother were killed in a rollover crash in Northlake in February 2021. Carter's 3-year-old son was critically injured in the collision.

Carter is the president of Old Boot Factory and the owner of Hope 29:11 Inc., a non-profit food bank and outreach center.