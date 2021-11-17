Texas Homeless Network Receives $2M Grant to End Homelessness

The Texas Homeless Network (THN) announced it's received a $2 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness. It is the largest grant in the organization's history.

THN CEO Eric Samuels says the timing is critical because the number of families who are unsheltered has doubled over the past two years. He says right now there are 500 Texas families with children sleeping in tents or on the streets.

“In Texas, we should not allow families to be on the street, or in shelters, or communities. I know we want to support families from falling into homelessness, and this money will help us to achieve that goal,” Samuels said.

THN plans to use grant money to invest in programs and shelters in two midsize cities. They will work on the selection process in 2022. Learn more about THN and the grant here.