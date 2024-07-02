Texas heat could lead to ‘bug boom' in homes

The summer sun continues to shine down on North Texas. While it’s forcing many of us to stay inside, it’s also forcing bugs to seek shelter in our homes.

Pest experts say Texas could soon see a “bug boom” and the creepy crawlies are coming inside.

According to pest control specialist, The Pest Dude, Texas is predicted to have a much warmer summer than average. It’s the kind of summer heat that makes the insects head for your homes for relief and food. The wet spring also plays a big part in all of this.

Experts expect increased activity for insects that read like greatest hits list. We’re talking cockroaches, ants, spiders, houseflies, bed bugs, centipedes, crickets, silverfish and even stink bugs.

Parts of Texas have seen an outright invasion of scorpions this year because of the weather.

To keep the bugs at bay, experts recommend sealing any cracks and replacing weather stripping.