Texas Guardsmen Continue Support in Response to Winter Weather

In support of the state’s winter storm, the Texas Military Department (TMD) says they will continue to mobilize numerous service members and tactical vehicles.

This comes after the guardsmen were called in preparation for the Feb. 3 storm.

The call is typically made to assist cities threatened by extreme winter conditions in a collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

TMD says they will continue to work with first responders as needed and will help those stranded on the roads.

"Our Guardsmen continue to support our communities whenever called," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas. "Throughout the winter season, our personnel and equipment are always ready to support our neighbors in need.”

Guardsmen for the TMD will be fully equipped to deal with the elements and have been provided with multifunction vehicles to ensure their safety.

“Whether along the state's highways or along the border in support of Operation Lone Star, we're Texans serving Texas," said Norris.

For more information about the Texas Military Department visit https://tmd.texas.gov.