winter storm

Texas Guardsmen Continue Support in Response to Winter Weather

The Guardsmen were called for service during the Feb. 3 storm and will continue to assist North Texans, officials say

In support of the state’s winter storm, the Texas Military Department (TMD) says they will continue to mobilize numerous service members and tactical vehicles. 

This comes after the guardsmen were called in preparation for the Feb. 3 storm. 

The call is typically made to assist cities threatened by extreme winter conditions in a collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. 

TMD says they will continue to work with first responders as needed and will help those stranded on the roads. 

"Our Guardsmen continue to support our communities whenever called," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas. "Throughout the winter season, our personnel and equipment are always ready to support our neighbors in need.” 

Guardsmen for the TMD will be fully equipped to deal with the elements and have been provided with multifunction vehicles to ensure their safety. 

“Whether along the state's highways or along the border in support of Operation Lone Star, we're Texans serving Texas," said Norris.  

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Euless police 31 mins ago

26-Year-Old Indicted in Fatal Accident of Euless Officer

Fort Worth 35 mins ago

Fort Worth Police Looking for Couple Involved in Convenience Store Attack

For more information about the Texas Military Department visit https://tmd.texas.gov.  

This article tagged under:

winter stormTexas GuardsmenTMD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us