Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Proposes Lifting Annexation Powers From Cities That ‘Defund' the Police

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday proposed to yank future ability to annex — and let residents who’ve been recently annexed depart — from cities that “defund” the police.

At a news conference, the Republican governor said 35,000 people have signed his “Texas Back the Blue Pledge,” which highlights a few cities' rethinking of their police budgets.

Democrats, though, accused Abbott of trying to "distract away from his failed coronavirus response.'

Read more on this story from our partner at The Dallas Morning News.