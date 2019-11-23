Texas Fugitive Accused in Son’s 2004 Death Extradited

By Associated Press

894670818
Getty Images

A Texas fugitive accused of starving his 2-month-old son to death 15 years ago has been extradited from Mexico to face charges.

Television station KPRC reports that 36-year-old Adrian Castillo was extradited to Houston last week following his arrest in Mexico in May. Jail records show he has been in U.S. custody since Nov. 13.

According to court documents, Castillo was charged in 2006 with causing injury to a child for the 2004 starvation death of his son, Saul Castillo. He's also charged with jumping bond. The documents note that Castillo isn't a U.S. citizen, but they don't list his native country.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 1 hour ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

An attorney listed as Castillo's didn't immediately reply to a Saturday a voicemail seeking comment.

Castillo is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us