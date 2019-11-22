Texas Flu Activity Climbs From Moderate to High: CDC

Flu virus activity is on the rise in North Texas and across the state, according to multiple health departments.

Officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services Department said Friday flu activity is increasing earlier this season, compared to recent years, and that more than 10% of influenza tests from area hospitals were returned as positive over the last two weeks.

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Texas among seven states, along with Puerto Rico, where flu activity was rated as "high" for week 46, through Nov. 16. The other states listed as high were all in the south or southwest United States -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and South Carolina.

CDC

That "high" activity rating represented a jump for Texas -- during the last reporting week Texas' flu activity was "moderate."

Neighbors New Mexico and Oklahoma were both listed as low, but not minimal. Data was insufficient in Louisiana this week, but during the last reporting period the CDC had Louisiana as very high.

Health officials advise it's never too late to get the flu vaccine. Outside of that, alcohol-based sanitizer can kill some germs, including cold and flu viruses, when used correctly, but that simply washing your hands may prove to do a better job at cleaning your hands and preventing illness than sanitizer.

Below are some tips to consider, especially if you're joining the millions of others expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tips are provided by the CDC and local doctors to help prevent the spread of germs and viruses this winter season.