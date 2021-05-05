Texas' First Major Reservoir in 30 Years is Filling Up in North Texas

Where your water comes from is something you probably don't think too much about.

But the fact is that if the water supply isn't increased, many North Texans could face restrictions.

For the first time in decades, Texas has a new reservoir to help meet demand.

Construction on Bois D’Arc Lake is wrapping up in Fannin County, about an hour's drive northeast of McKinney.

The lake has a two-mile long dam and measures 26 square miles.

“Bois D’Arc is the first major reservoir in the state of Texas in nearly 30 years,” said Jeff McKito, public relations specialist with the North Texas Municipal Water District.

Now, the district serves about 1.8 million people in 80 cities in North Texas. By 2050, the number is projected to increase to 3.2 million.

“This matters to people in our service area because this is the water that they will be drinking with in the future, the water they'll be bathing with in the future, water they use to irrigate their lawns,” McKito said.

After three years of construction and more than a decade of planning, the project marked a major milestone in April when gates inside its water intake structure closed, allowing the lake to begin filling up.

The water intake structure is 110 feet tall. It's where water from the lake will begin its journey down 60 miles of pipes towards a treatment station in Leonard, then onto McKinney where it will be sent to homes across a service area, including the northern part of Collin County.

But the lake will offer more than just water.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has already stocked it with a variety of fish, including 2,000 selectively bred trophy bass.

“Hoping to make this a massive fishing lake when this is done,” said McKito.

McKito says how fast the lake fills will depend on rainfall.

Water from it could reach homes in 2022.

“Our job was getting this built and now it’s up to mother nature,” McKito said.

Since April 14, the lake level has risen by 16 feet.

The lake is not open yet for recreation but the McKito said the NTMWD will notify the public when it is.