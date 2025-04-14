The Denton Fire Department is now home to Texas's first hybrid-electric fire truck.

The department unveiled the new addition, a Pierce Volterra model, at Station One's push-in ceremony on Friday. The ceremony is a community event where fire officials celebrate a new truck by pushing it into the station.

Denton Fire Department Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said the move was primarily made to protect firefighters from diesel emissions.

"The fire department chose an electric fire truck primarily for the reason of reducing our members to exposures of carcinogens," Hedges said.

Along with zero emissions, the truck manufacturer's website listed reduced noise and fast charging as benefits over a traditional engine.

Hedges said the truck can run solely on electric or switch to diesel if its battery depletes.

According to the Denton Fire Department, this new addition will mark a groundbreaking step toward sustainability and operational efficiency.