Texas Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits Through February

The state is extending emergency SNAP benefits due to the ongoing pandemic, providing a 15% increase in food assistance along with an emergency allotment through February.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and made the announcement Tuesday morning that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission would provide about $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits through this month.

The additional 15% and allotment amount should appear in the recipients' accounts by Feb. 28. The SNAP recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in total benefits which will continue monthly until June 2021.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. A statement from the governor's office said the HHSC "received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. The emergency February allotments are in addition to the more than $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020."

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” Abbott said. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

Texans in need of assistance can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.