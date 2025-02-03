As execution nears, man convicted in Arlington pastor's death asks for mercy

Months after the state’s last execution was stayed amid bipartisan criticism and a separation-of-powers dispute so dire it threatened a constitutional crisis, Steven Nelson’s case has drawn few calls for mercy outside of those closest to him.

Nelson, 37, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday evening in Huntsville, more than a decade after he was convicted of smothering Clint Dobson, a revered 28-year-old pastor and husband, during a botched robbery at an Arlington church.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells, who did not prosecute the case but whose office sought to schedule the execution, said last fall that Nelson’s conviction was the result of “overwhelming physical and circumstantial evidence connecting him to the crime.” Courts have agreed, leaving few avenues to spare his life.

So Nelson is lobbying for himself. While he has long admitted to his role in the robbery, Nelson remains adamant he did not commit the murder and argues now he is no longer the man he was branded to be at trial: broken, violent, irredeemable.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.