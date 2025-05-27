Texas emergency management leaders gather in Fort Worth ahead of hurricane season

As the 2025 hurricane season approaches, hundreds of emergency response leaders from across Texas are gathering in Fort Worth for one of the most significant preparedness events of the year: the Texas Emergency Management Conference.

The weeklong conference kicks off Tuesday at the Fort Worth Convention Center and is led by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Officials say it is the largest of its kind in the country, featuring more than 200 workshops and training sessions designed to sharpen disaster response and recovery efforts.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

From emerging technology supporting first responders to improving emergency sheltering and cybersecurity strategies, the event offers a platform for emergency professionals to collaborate, train, and innovate.

“What that means for Texans is we're able to find ways to serve better the populations that we serve,” said Wes Rappaport, spokesperson for TDEM. "We appreciate all of the folks who come here year in and year out to share their messaging and share all of the incredible knowledge that they have.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The annual conference draws local, state, federal, and even international officials in fields ranging from healthcare, public safety, first responders, government, and the private sector. According to TDEM, the event serves as a critical touchpoint for agencies that may not otherwise interact in person throughout the year.

“With hurricane season at our doorstep, it's really important that officials and emergency managers and public safety professionals all have the opportunity to connect now and share best practices, figure out lessons learned from previous disasters, and figure out what we can do better to improve the quality of service for the next incident,” Rappaport said. “Also, to have that opportunity to meet someone face-to-face here at an event like this and maybe not when disaster strikes, when you have to pick up the phone and cold call somebody.”

The timing of the conference is intentional — hurricane season officially begins June 1. Recent storms have highlighted how vulnerable parts of Texas can be to heavy rain, flooding, and wind damage.

Alongside efforts by emergency professionals, state lawmakers are taking steps to ensure vulnerable Texans are better protected. House Bill 3595, which passed the Texas Senate this week, requires assisted living facilities to develop detailed emergency preparedness plans. The legislation mandates designated refuge areas with climate control during outages, backup power systems, and clear evacuation procedures. If signed by Governor Abbott, the law would take effect in September.

As Texas braces for the start of another storm season, Rappaport is urging residents to take preparedness seriously.

“It’s so important that Texans take a moment to make sure you've got that emergency plan, make sure you’ve packed a kit for you and your family, and stay weather aware regardless of the incident or disaster,” he said. “Dust off the plans and make sure that we’re ready to go when the next big storm strikes.”