Texas DWI Law Is Strong, More Could Be Done to Prevent Drunken Driving Deaths: Advocates

Within 72 hours, Dallas Police have said they are investigating whether drunken driving was connected to two deaths.

Wednesday, the department said they believe the driver responsible for the head-on crash that killed officer Jacob Arellano overnight may have been intoxicated.

Late Monday, Miguel Martinez was arrested for murder and DWI after hitting and killing an 8-year-old boy in the parking lot of a Far East Dallas apartment complex. Martinez has three previous DWI convictions.

Overall, when it comes to impaired driving laws, Tara Gill with Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said Texas takes DWI seriously.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We rate the state on the adoption of three laws related to impaired driving. And those are an all-offender ignition interlock device law, an open container law and a child endangerment law,” said Gill.

But with drunk driving to blame in nearly one out of every four traffic deaths across the state last year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, advocates say there's more that can, and should, be done.

"Well, I think when it comes to any traffic safety issue, we really need to take a comprehensive approach,” she said.

Gill said that includes vehicle safety technology and improving roadway safety infrastructure.

Advocates are also pushing states like Texas to follow Utah's lead by reducing the blood alcohol concentration limit from .08% to .05%.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 14 states have also adopted 24/7 sobriety monitoring for offenders.

“I'd say a lot of the traffic safety community is really focusing, as I mentioned on the treatment piece because they're seeing that as a great tool to actually influence recidivism numbers,” said Senior Policy Specialist Annie Kitch.

They're all efforts aimed at putting a stop to a problem that killed more than 1,000 Texans last year and that continues to grow.