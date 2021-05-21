Texas DPS Involved in Long Distance Pursuit From Dallas to Bowie

Texas Department of Public Safety was involved in a long distance chase from Dallas to Bowie early Friday morning.
According to officials, the incident began at 12:20 a.m. in Dallas and lasted until 1:40 a.m.
Officials said troopers conducted a felony traffic stop after the suspect vehicle pulled over in Bowie near the 1200 block of Feed Store Road.
The suspect was wanted for a motor vehicle accident with stolen plates in Tarrant County.
The suspect was arrested by the Wichita Falls office of the Texas Department of Public Safety.