Texas DPS Involved in Long Distance Pursuit From Dallas to Bowie

Texas Department of Public Safety was involved in a long distance chase from Dallas to Bowie early Friday morning.

According to officials, the incident began at 12:20 a.m. in Dallas and lasted until 1:40 a.m.

Officials said troopers conducted a felony traffic stop after the suspect vehicle pulled over in Bowie near the 1200 block of Feed Store Road.

The suspect was wanted for a motor vehicle accident with stolen plates in Tarrant County.

The suspect was arrested by the Wichita Falls office of the Texas Department of Public Safety.