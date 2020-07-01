Texas DPS Extends Hours at Four Driver License Offices as Part of Pilot Program

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering extended hours at four driver license offices beginning on Wednesday.

The extended hours will last until 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday as a part of a pilot program that will run from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Two rural and two urban offices were chosen to be part of the program based on their size and location. These four offices will extend their hours to allow additional customers to conduct business.

Though the offices will extend their hours until 9 p.m., skill examinations and driving tests will not be offered after 5 p.m.

Here are the locations and hours of the four offices participating in the pilot program:

Fort Worth Mega Center: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 8301 Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth, TX 76120

7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 8301 Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth, TX 76120 Carrollton Mega Center: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 4600 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010)

7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 4600 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010) Childress DL Office: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 1700 Avenue F Northwest, Suite A, Childress, TX 79201)

8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 1700 Avenue F Northwest, Suite A, Childress, TX 79201) Plainview DL Office: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 1108 South Columbia, Plainview, TX 79072)

Services at driver license offices, including the four offices participating in the program, are offered by appointment only, including the four offices participating in the program and during the extended hour timeframes.

Customers can schedule appointments online by visiting the DPS website. When a customer schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email to bring to the driver license office.

When customers arrive, they will be able to check-in using kiosks inside the office or with their mobile devices. Customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking customers who arrive more than 30 minutes before their appointment wait in their vehicles until it is time to check-in in order to practice social distancing.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, all staff members and customers who are taking a driving test will be required to wear face masks or facial coverings.

Staff members and customers will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before coming to a driver license office. The screening includes a temperature check. If a customer does not pass the screening, they may be asked to reschedule their appointment

Only actual customers will be allowed into driver license offices in order to limit capacity and maintain social distance practices. Exceptions to this rule include individuals needing ADA accommodations, the elderly, parents with small children, and parents and legal guardians needed to complete a transaction.

Texas Department of Public Safety staff will sanitize workstations and equipment between each customer transaction.

Eye examinations will not require physical contact with an eye testing machine.

Customers must pay with a credit card, check or money order. Cash payments will not be permitted.