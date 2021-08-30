Texas Country Artists Lend Their Voices to Help Teachers

Some of your favorite Texas country artists are lending their voices to support teachers in Texas and Oklahoma.

Troubadours for Teachers is a push by Texas country musicians Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band and many more to help educators get the school supplies they need.

The social media drive was started by the wives of the artists after they realized the need so many teachers face and the platform they have as a community.

Kori Green and Taylor Abbott spent the last year at home juggling kids and their musician husbands who were unable to be out on the road performing.

“Especially with COVID and us being home with our kids, I think we all realized how much we need teachers,” Green said. “We had our caged animal husbands and our kids we were trying to teach. It just seemed like the time [to do this] and on our minds.”

Taylor Abbott said teachers are encouraged to create their supply list on Donors Choose and send a note with the list to TroubadoursForTeachers@gmail.com.

Fans are then encouraged to donate so the group can fill the hundreds of lists it has already received. Teachers and fans are also encouraged to use the hashtag #TroubadoursForTeachers on social media.

"I’m surprised and blown away by the number of special needs teachers that need specific sensory type items for their students," Abbott said.

Fort Worth ISD teacher Michelle Cook's list of supplies was cleared last week.

“A lot of my kids have really rough backgrounds,” Cook said. “I have kids who are technically homeless and they don’t have the means to go out and buy. It sounds simple, just composition books and pencils, but they don’t have it.”

In past years, Cook said she would spend hundreds of dollars of her own money to purchase supplies.

“I definitely want to say a huge thank you,” Cook said.

Troubadours for Teachers has a goal of raising $50,000 so they can help as many teachers possible be prepared for the year ahead.