Dallas

Texas Connects Us: The Funnel Cake Queen

By Kris Gutierrez

There are certain foods that are synonymous with the State Fair of Texas. Must-have items like corny dogs and funnel cakes may come to mind.

The woman who gets credit for one of the fair's most famous snacks says she just happened upon them during a family vacation.

"We were coming through Branson, Missouri, and we saw them there," said 91-year-old Wanda "Fernie" Winter.

When it comes to the State Fair of Texas, the food is the main attraction. However, it has changed a lot through the years, including the snow cone. One North Texas family has tasted those changes more than anyone else.

These days she's known as the "Funnel Cake Queen."

"A lot of people have tried to sell them, but they don't sell them near as good as we do," Winter joked.

She first brought her funnel cakes to Fair Park in the early 1980s.

While she didn't create them, she does get credit for perfecting them.

