Texas truly connects us at NBC 5 as our own photojournalist Kerry Smith was recently reunited with his 12-year-old pup, Jazzy, nearly seven years after she ran away.

Jazzy was last seen seven years ago on July 3 when the Independence Day fireworks scared her. Then five years old, the Australian Shepherd was microchipped, keeping some form of hope alive for the Smith family.

On Dec. 4, Smith received the call he had been waiting for. Jazzy had been found, in Orlando, Florida of all places. She was discovered by Orange County Animal Services in an abandoned hotel room. Now 12, Jazz could barely walk and now has an advanced case of arthritis. Still, she remained extremely sweet and gentle, the adoption center said in a Facebook post.

After receiving the call that his dog was found, Smith jumped on a plane from Texas to Florida a few days later and was reunited with his furry friend. Even after all these years, Jazzy still remembered Smith and greeted him with licks and moved as close to him as much as she could.

Smith drove Jazzy back home to Texas over the weekend and looks forward to making the rest of her life comfortable.

"If I can make her end-of-life experience happier, that will be wonderful for both of us," Smith said in a Facebook post.

Welcome home, Jazzy!