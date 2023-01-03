The new class of House Representatives met Tuesday but have yet to pick a Speaker of the House, the official who leads congress and is second in line to the presidency of the United States.

Several far-right members have not supported Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy campaigned and was at one point favored to win the Speakership. As of Tuesday, three ballot votes have been cast and McCarthy has failed to gain a majority vote.

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie is one of McCarthy's supporters from Texas. He said he is willing to vote for the California congressman as often as it takes.

“I am going to be with Kevin on the first vote. I am going to be with Kevin on the thousandth vote if necessary," Ellzey said. "No matter what happens today, it is going to be good for our republic, and it is going to be good for the process, and we will at the end of the day be in charge of the House of Representatives."

Republicans, now hold the majority of the House of Representatives while the Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

"This leadership team as well as all republicans are ready to start exhibiting some fiscal discipline so that we can get our monetary house back in order,” said Congressman Ellzey.

Ellzey said fiscal discipline was a priority for the Republican Party. Some in the party have discussed investigations of President Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.

“I think most of us here realize that we have to govern first. Oversight is a function of congress and that will be some of the things that you hear about, but we recognize that governing our country comes first” said Congressman Ellzey.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-TX, said the Republican's willingness to focus on investigations would lead to a lack of progress coming out of Congress.

“I think there is not going to be a lot of legislating," said Allred. "That is a shame because I think the American people when they went to the ballots last November, were expecting and hoping for whoever was elected, that they were going to try and do the work of lowering costs for them."

Democrats have already chosen their minority leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.

“I am really proud that it is the first African American to ever lead one of the parties here in congress. He is a friend, and I think he is somebody who has a broad view of the country and I wish him the best," Allred said. "He is stepping into a really interesting time and he is following in historical figures' footsteps, but I am confident he is going to do well."

This is the first time democrats are in the minority since 2019.

“It is a new congress, but my approach is going to be the same," Congressman Allred said. "I’m going to try and find areas where we can agree and try to help my community."

He believes there are areas of working together.

“I have got some great relationships with some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, that I think are going to help, whether that is Jake Ellzey working on veterans issues, or on the foreign affairs committee working with Mike McCaul, a fellow Texan," Allred said. "I am hoping we can have a productive congress but I also know that they have some extreme voices on their side and they seem to be empowered at the moment."

Congress Ellzey also believes there are issues where progress can be made.

“We always work together on veterans issues, we always work together on defense issues. The defense of our nation is any government's number one function,” said Congressman Ellzey, adding “I think we are going to join together on securing the border eventually, because I think even those democrats who were up for election this last time, mentioned that it is time to take a serious look at the border.”

Even without a Speaker of the House, the new congress is already shaping up to be historic.