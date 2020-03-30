Tarrant County

Texas Congressman Tests Negative for COVID-19

By Dominga Gutierrez

Ron Wright
Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor's Office

Congressman Ron Wright who had flu-like symptoms tested negative for COVID-19.

Wright posted on Facebook that after flying back to Texas from Washington, he experienced a high fever and other flu-like symptoms known to be associated with COVID-19.

After undergoing tests, including a COVID-19 test, results returned that Wright tested negative for COVID-19. Wright, however, was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

The Congressman says he will remain in self-quarantine for the coming weeks.

Wright who represents the 6th District in Texas and has an office in Arlington says that the district office staff will be teleworking and the office in Arlington will remain closed until further notice.

