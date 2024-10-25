University of North Texas

U.S. Reps demand answers on unclaimed bodies donated to UNTHSC without consent

A letter sent to the Dallas and Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office questions failure to notify the family, how the school plans to remedy family pain

By Lauren Harper

NBC 5 News

Two Texas members of the U.S. House are calling for answers from Dallas and Tarrant county officials regarding the 1,800 unclaimed bodies donated for medical research without family consent.

On Sept. 16, NBC News published findings of a 10-month investigation into the University of North Texas Health Science Center and its failure to comply with state law requiring death investigators to make a "diligent inquiry" to find a relative.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

U.S. Reps Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, and Marc Veasey, D-Dallas, sent a letter Wednesday to the medical examiner's offices in Dallas and Tarrant counties challenging policies regarding handling unclaimed remains.

The letter included a series of questions that, according to the letter, aim to find out why the families were not notified and how the school plans to rectify the harm caused. It asked for responses from representatives of both counties by Nov. 30.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the letter, the unclaimed remains were cremated and then buried in local cemeteries or spread at sea, saving the involved counties half a million dollars in burial and cremation costs.

Lawmakers expressed additional concern for the body of U.S. Army veteran Victor Honey, whose remains were donated to the university without notifying his son, who lives in Dallas.

Under federal law, veterans and their dependents are entitled to certain funeral benefits, such as funding to assist with burial and relocation to VA cemeteries, the letter explained.

"By failing to contact Mr. Honey’s family, he was deprived of the rights he earned by bravely serving our country," Crockett wrote.

The letter listed changes to UNT's Health Science Center following NBC's investigation, including the suspension of the body donation program, a temporary moratorium on all out-of-state cadaver shipments, and the suspension of several cessation contracts.

Additionally, Tarrant County issued a new policy detailing how it would handle future remains of unclaimed individuals.

However, Crockett said these changes do not provide safeguards to prevent repeat offenses.

"While we welcome these changes, they do not erase the pain and grief thousands of families are feeling as a result of the failures detailed in the investigation by NBC," she said.

UNCLAIMED BODIES

texas Oct 15

Texas county adopts policy to ensure unclaimed bodies are treated with dignity

Investigation Oct 2

Naming the dead: Hundreds of unclaimed bodies were sent to a Texas medical school

texas Sep 27

Texas lawmaker vows to ban medical research on unclaimed bodies after NBC News investigation

Tarrant County Sep 17

Tarrant County, UNTHSC end partnership on ‘unclaimed' dead bodies

This article tagged under:

University of North Texas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us