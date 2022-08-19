DallasNews.com

Texas Comptroller Says It's Time to Remove the State's ‘Tampon Tax'

The next legislative session begins in January 2023

By Rylee Wilson - The Dallas Morning News

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks during a news conference
Eric Gay/AP

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says he supports removing the state’s “tampon tax,” a measure that has stalled in the Texas Legislature for six years.

Hegar and Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, both Republicans, put out a statement Thursday voicing “strong support” for removing the sales tax on feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons.

“Our economy and state revenues are strong, and Texans are grappling with inflation and challenging price increases on everyday goods,” Hegar said in the prepared statement. “These circumstances provide a tremendous opportunity to rectify this issue and exempt these products that represent a critical need for Texas women.”

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, 23 states and Washington, D.C., exempt period products from sales tax.

