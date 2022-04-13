Governor Greg Abbott's commercial vehicle inspection policy is starting to have an impact on the supply chain here in North Texas.

The policy has led to long lines and delays at the Texas-Mexico Border.

Gov. Abbott is now easing restrictions at the Laredo point of entry after the governor of Nuevo Laredo agreed to increase security to slow undocumented migrants from crossing the border.

But the effects are already being felt, including in North Texas.

At Nogales Produce south of I-30 in Dallas, employees are restocking as best they can.

"We depend highly on Mexico, the crossing at the border," said Rafael Munoz, an employee at Nogales.

Knowing their biggest produce provider is locked in a battle at the border.

At Gov. Abbott's direction, every commercial truck coming into Texas from Mexico is getting an even closer inspection, ensuring no undocumented migrants or drugs are on board.

A policy that's leaving grocers and distribution centers in a lurch.

"Papayas, avocados, jalapenos, tomatoes anything and everything that comes south of the border is being delayed," said Munoz.

Fewer products mean higher prices.

Some orders are being limited. Carlos Terrazas sells corn in a cup and came to buy 10 boxes of spoons.

Walking away with just two boxes because of delayed shipments.

"Customers ask for 100 they get 50. Anybody asking for 20 get 10," said Munoz.

Although his work has slowed a bit, DFW truck driver Todd Oliver supports Abbott's move.

"As a truck driver you have to be patient because that is part of their job, the government's job, to make sure everything is up to par," said Oliver.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that out of 3,400 commercial vehicle inspections at the border, 800 trucks were taken out of service because of violations related to their brakes or tires. DPS made no mention as to whether migrants or drugs were turned up in those inspections.