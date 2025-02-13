pets

Texas-based pet microchip company closes unexpectedly

By NBCDFW Staff

Cute labrador puppy dog getting a vaccine at the veterinary doctor – lying on the examination table
Getty Images

Texas-based pet microchip company Save This Life abruptly closed this week, causing concern among veterinary practitioners and pet owners.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, Save This Life was one of the dozens of companies that participated in the AAHA Pet Recovery Service registry. The company has since been removed from the registry following the closure.

Save This Life's closure means pets who were registered with the provider no longer have their owners’ information attached to the chip’s identifier number, the AAHA said.

“We immediately tried to reach Save This Life to learn what was happening,” AAHA Chief Value Officer Keith Chamberlain said. “Unfortunately, phone lines were down, and email inquiries came back stating Save This Life staff were aware of the problem and working through the issues. After continued search failures, we made the decision to disconnect them from the AAHA search tool, and we are encouraging pet owners to contact their veterinarian to determine if they need to re-register their microchip with another registry.”

The AAHA advised pet owners to contact their veterinarian and ensure their pet is registered with a legitimate provider in case their pet goes missing. 

If practices know they have chipped patients with Save This Life chips, they can contact clients to let them know of the company’s status, the AAHA said.

According to the AAHA, it remains unclear why Save This Life decided to close.

On the Texas Secretary of State’s website, the company registration's registration status is listed as “inactive," saying that the company lost its right to do business in Texas because its “Franchise Tax Involuntarily Ended.” According to the Secretary of State’s site, this means that “the entity’s registration or certificate was ended as a result of a tax forfeiture or an administrative forfeiture by Texas Secretary of State.”

This article tagged under:

pets
