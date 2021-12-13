Texas Baptist Men Helping Tornado Victims in Kentucky

The Texas Baptist Men are no stranger to disaster. In fact, it is their mission. So when tornados struck several states over the weekend, volunteers with TBM got to work.

"As you can see, we work outside of Texas, we're not all Baptist, and 42% of our volunteer force is women," TBM spokesman Rand Jenkins said. "Our volunteers wouldn't do this if they got paid. It's hard work."

On Monday, volunteers loaded pallets of wood and roof tarps to go to Kentucky.

The supplies will be transported ahead of 3 chainsaw crews comprised of about 30 volunteers who plan to leave for Kentucky this week.

"Being able to start them on the road of rebuilding their house, rebuilding their lives after all of this," Jenkins said. "What we hope to do every time we deploy is deliver help, hope, and healing."

The Texas Baptist Men have been going to disaster areas near and far since 1967. It's their mission.

"So being able to come in and just impact one family, and then another family through all of this and really see those rays of hope and those next steps to take," Jenkins said. "It's going to be tough, but with the help of the Christian community coming around you, we can do this."

The Texas Baptist Men will be updating their tornado relief efforts on their website.