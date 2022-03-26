Texas Baptist Men Deployed to Multiple Disasters Across State, World

As wildfires burn across Texas, volunteers with Texas Baptist Men are helping those who've already lost homes clear the ashes.

In Carbon, volunteers have spent days removing steel and sifting for valuables that may have survived. Another team has been hauling hay donated by ranchers from the southern part of the state.

Director of Disaster Relief David Wells said they’re doing whatever they can to provide a sense of normalcy.

"Also we’ve got laundry units there in Eastland, doing laundry for firefighters and for survivors,” said Wells.

80 miles away in Jacksboro, another team is busy with chainsaws, clearing damage left behind by an EF-3 tornado. Similar work is underway in Round Rock, Gilmer and Sherwood Shores.

Then, there's the team that rolled out yesterday to rebuild homes in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In Poland, the second team of volunteers has just rotated in to help refugees who’ve fled Ukraine.

"It's a blessing to be able to reach out and to see our volunteers reach out as they have to bring help, hope and healing to a hurting world, and we're trying not to miss anybody in the midst of that,” he said.

Though TBM is used to responding when disaster strikes, Wells said it's rarely on this scale with about 150 volunteers currently spread between seven different crises.

"This involves a lot more a lot more volunteers,” said Wells.

Even so, with a fire threat that remains high and a severe weather season just getting started, he says TVM is also prepared for future deployments, even if that means relying on a network that stretches across 42 states of groups like theirs willing to help Texans in need.

To learn more about TBM’s current deployments or how to help, visit tbmtx.org.