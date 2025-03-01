Texas Ballet Theater production features all-women choreographers

The Texas Ballet Theater will open its mixed repertoire production called 'International Woman' on Friday at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas. The production is history-making on the eve of Women's History Month.

"To just exclusively curate an evening that's just female choreographers; it's been a first for Texas Ballet Theater," Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program includes works from 5 women choreographers, including Texas Ballet Theater Principal Dancer and Choreographer, Alexandra Light.

"So to be selected in this really history-making program for the company was just an absolute honor," Light said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The majority of performers in the dance world are women, but the majority of choreographers are men.

"It's just a historical issue that men and women haven't been equal in all sectors," Light said. "So it's great to see the arts stepping up."

"I was thinking, well, where does it begin," O'Keefe said recalling the inspiration for an all-women choreographed show. "And one of the beginnings was Martha Graham."

Graham was a legendary dancer and choreographer who developed her own modern style of dance 100 years ago.

"I wanted audiences to kind of see her choreography, and then see where things have gone," O'Keefe said.

Light choreographed a piece called 'Light Variation', based on Martha Graham's 'Lamentation.' Graham's company started the 'Lamentation Variations Project' after 9/11, which shows the next generation of choreographers' variations on her work.

"I think in 2025, it's so essential to have stories being told from all perspectives. Now that we're finally starting to see that all over the arts, not just in dance, you're getting a much wider breadth of experience on stage," Light said. "I hope that someone, some 'little me,' sees my choreography up there and knows that they can do it too."

'International Woman' opens Friday night at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas and runs through Sunday. For ticket information, click here.