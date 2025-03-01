Art and Culture

Texas Ballet Theater production features all-women choreographers

For the first time, Texas Ballet Theater is putting a production on stage that is entirely choreographed by women.

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

The Texas Ballet Theater will open its mixed repertoire production called 'International Woman' on Friday at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas. The production is history-making on the eve of Women's History Month.

"To just exclusively curate an evening that's just female choreographers; it's been a first for Texas Ballet Theater," Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The program includes works from 5 women choreographers, including Texas Ballet Theater Principal Dancer and Choreographer, Alexandra Light.

"So to be selected in this really history-making program for the company was just an absolute honor," Light said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The majority of performers in the dance world are women, but the majority of choreographers are men.

"It's just a historical issue that men and women haven't been equal in all sectors," Light said. "So it's great to see the arts stepping up."

"I was thinking, well, where does it begin," O'Keefe said recalling the inspiration for an all-women choreographed show. "And one of the beginnings was Martha Graham."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Education 1 hour ago

Kennedale ISD to move to four-day instructional week in spring 2026, see the calendar

Dallas 1 hour ago

Management of Southeast Dallas apartment complex sued over alleged safety failures

Graham was a legendary dancer and choreographer who developed her own modern style of dance 100 years ago.

"I wanted audiences to kind of see her choreography, and then see where things have gone," O'Keefe said.

Light choreographed a piece called 'Light Variation', based on Martha Graham's 'Lamentation.' Graham's company started the 'Lamentation Variations Project' after 9/11, which shows the next generation of choreographers' variations on her work.

"I think in 2025, it's so essential to have stories being told from all perspectives. Now that we're finally starting to see that all over the arts, not just in dance, you're getting a much wider breadth of experience on stage," Light said. "I hope that someone, some 'little me,' sees my choreography up there and knows that they can do it too."

'International Woman' opens Friday night at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas and runs through Sunday. For ticket information, click here.

This article tagged under:

Art and Culture
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us