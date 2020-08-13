Texas Ballet Theater Cancels Annual Performances of ‘The Nutcracker'

Texas Ballet Theater has canceled its annual run of The Nutcracker for performances scheduled in both Fort Worth and Dallas.

The show was originally scheduled for Nov. 27 to Dec. 6 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and Dec. 11 to Dec. 27 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Through a press release, the organization said it's leaders deemed it impossible to effectively prepare for and perform the production with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

According to TBT, the current COVID-19 protocols prevent dancers from partnering or dancing within six feet of each other. The company is unable to rehearse The Nutcracker while adhering to these regulations.

"Bringing The Nutcracker to life requires large numbers of dancers, crew and staff to be in close proximity with each other as early as September, which causes serious concerns amid our public health landscape," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "We will still connect with our community this holiday season, just in a different way."

The company said they plan to continue to employ their dancers despite the cancelations and will develop new programs to engage audiences during the holiday season.