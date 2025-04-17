Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the city of Dallas for banning guns inside two public performance halls.

Paxton's office announced two lawsuits Thursday, accusing the city of prohibiting people from carrying guns into Fair Park's Music Hall and The Majestic Theatre. The attorney general's office said the city's action bans "lawful license holders from carrying handguns … in blatant violation of Texas law."

Paxton's office said the city's Office of Cultural Affairs leases out both locations and that under state law, governmental subdivisions can not prohibit people legally allowed to carry guns from carrying handguns in public places. He said they are suing the city for "wrongfully infringing on Texans' gun rights."

“The law is clear. Cities like Dallas have no authority to override state statutes that enable license holders to lawfully carry their handguns and protect themselves from potential threats,” said Paxton in a statement. “I will always do everything in my power to defend Texans’ gun rights from cities that would strip us of our legal rights.”

NBC 5 asked the city of Dallas about the lawsuit, and the Office of Arts and Culture said, "Due to pending litigation, we have no comment at this time."

Paxton unsuccessfully sued the city under similar circumstances last fall after the State Fair of Texas prohibited guests from bringing guns into Fair Park, which the fair leases each year from the city of Dallas. That case went all the way to the Texas Supreme Court, which said the state's filing didn't attempt to answer whether the State Fair had the legal authority to enforce a prohibition on guns and was "conspicuously silent" on the issue.

Last week, Texas lawmakers held a public hearing on Senate Bill 1065 that would create civil penalties for those who lease government-owned land and prohibit people from carrying handguns. The bill has not yet received a vote in the Texas Senate.