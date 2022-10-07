Texas AMBER Alert Issued for 2-Week-Old Missing Child From Livingston

A Texas AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child from Livingston, Texas.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Sonny Ray Meilike is described as a 19-inch-tall white female who weighs eight pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

Law enforcement officials said they are also looking for 31-year-old Sylvia Nicole Norman in connection with the abduction. Norman is the child's non-custodial mother, officials said.

Norman is described as a white female who is 5'1" tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath. She also has tattoos on her back and her left arm, officials said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to law enforcement officials, this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.