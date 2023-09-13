Texas A&M-Commerce set to double in size in Dallas

Texas A&M Commerce in Dallas is expanding its campus with a Dallas high-rise.

The expansion will allow for greater academic offerings, the university said in a statement.

The campus will add an additional 41,000 square feet to the original 51,000 square feet currently being utilized.

The university has been operating in Dallas since 2021, offering courses in business, education, visual communications and agriculture in the building at 8750 North Central Expressways.

The Texas A&M network has a total of 11 universities across the state.

It's not immediately clear when the new space will be available.