Texas AFT convention kicks off in Dallas as teachers grapple with new laws

Hundreds of educators from across the state are gathering in Dallas this weekend for the Texas AFT Convention — one of the largest organized teacher unions in Texas.

The biennial conference, now in its 32nd year, hasn’t stopped in Dallas in more than 15 years, and union leaders say the timing this year couldn’t be more critical.

“This year’s legislative session has been particularly bruising,” said Nicole Hill, spokesperson for Texas AFT. “It’s stressful for teachers and staff who are going to have to implement these things, who have to implement bills that they see as detrimental to their students or infringe on their students' rights. And that's a lot of the concern — they don't know what the school year is going to look like next year.”

Among the new laws passed this session that will be discussed at the conference:

Senate Bill 2, which creates a school voucher program allowing public dollars to fund private and home school education.

A requirement for the Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom.

A law giving school boards the final say over which books remain on library shelves.

Texas AFT says they’ll use this weekend’s conference and the rest of the summer to help educators prepare for the new laws.

“Definitely going forward and throughout this summer, that's what we're trying to get a handle on – is how to advise our teachers across Texas in managing some of these bills that create a lot of uncertainty, instability, or anxiety,” Hill said. “In many cases, educators feel like they’re in this alone. Moments like this — where we’re able to bring educators from across the state together — really help people keep going.”

Sessions during the conference will include a panel with Rep. James Talarico, who was very vocal in support of teachers during numerous committee hearings for the different bills.

“I think it will be incredibly gratifying for teachers in the room to have somebody who did really fight for them in the session,” Hill said.

Despite the challenges, Hill noted there were some legislative wins for public education this session. House Bill 2, a companion to the school voucher bill, set aside $8.5 billion in new education funding, including $8,000 in teacher pay raises and increased salaries for support staff like school nurses, cafeteria workers, and librarians.

“We are definitely celebrating the passage of House Bill 2 this weekend. Is this bill everything that our members wanted? No. It does not actually, as big as the dollar amount is, bring us back to the funding levels we had in 2019,” she said. “But it's better than nothing, which is what we walked out of the session with two years ago.”

Lawmakers who supported the bills say both school finance and school choice were necessary.

“I think that the things that had to get done this session were school finance and school choice,” said Rep. Brent Money (R-Greenville). “That was baked in. We had to get those done. If we hadn’t gotten those done, everybody would be looking at a special session already.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings added that with public funds supporting private education, taxpayers want to see results.

“Are taxpayers getting value? Are students getting educated? The thing that I like to see, of course, is the accountability that goes with that,” she said in an interview with NBC 5 during the session.

Either way, the union says their top priority remains supporting teachers as they prepare for a changing classroom landscape this fall. Texas AFT plans to livestream some of conference learning sessions and panel for educators unable to attend in person.

EDUCATOR RALLY

Before the conference, the union plans to host a rally outside of Sen. Ted Cruz office in Dallas, which happens to be a short walk away from the conference hotel in the Turtle Creek area. Dozens of protesters are expected to start marching to his office at 11 a.m.

The union said the rally is in response to what they call Cruz's "relentless attacks against public education and government employees" -- citing his support of a national private school voucher bill and the current efforts by the White House to shut down the Department of Education.

"When we planned our conference this year, we realized we were going to be in the neighborhood for Senator Cruz, and he should really hear from his constituents on a number of issues," said Hill.

NBC 5 reached out to Sen. Cruz's office for a statement about the rally, but have not yet heard back.