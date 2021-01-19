State Adds Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Hubs in North Texas

The state of Texas has added additional vaccination hubs across the state, including four additional hubs in North Texas.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the list of vaccine hubs, which already includes four in Collin County, now includes two more hubs in Dallas County, one more in Tarrant County, and one in Parker County.

The five hubs in Dallas County will be Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center and the city of Garland Health Department, according to DSHS.

DSHS said the four hubs in Collin County will be Collin County Health Care Services, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano, and the Allen and McKinney fire departments.

According to DSHS, the Tarrant County hubs will be the Arlington Fire Department, the Tarrant County Public Health District, and Texas Health Resources.

The Parker County hub will be the Parker County Hospital District, according to DSHS.

DSHS said the goal of these hubs is not only to provide the vaccine to more people, but also to provide a simpler way to sign up for an appointment.

Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID‑19, DSHS said.

According to DSHS, phase 1A and 1B individuals are eligible to receive a vaccine at these hubs, regardless of where they live.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, and phase 1B includes people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.