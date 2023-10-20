Texans: TxDOT is asking for your input on improving transportation systems

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking for Texas resident's input on improving transportation systems through 2050.

TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting and local in-person open houses. The call-to-action comes as the department launches Connecting Texas 2050, the newly announced long-range transportation plan.

"Technology is reimagining how we move, now more than ever, and it's important to look ahead," TxDOT said in a statement. "Public input is crucial as the agency looks to prioritize transportation needs through 2050."

The virtual public meeting can be found here. It's a website that features introductory videos, plans and a place to submit comments and take a survey.

In-person open houses span through the months of October and November.

The closest in-person meeting to Dallas-Fort Worth is in Tyler, Texas on October 25. You can find a full list of in-person open houses here.