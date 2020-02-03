Texans Overwhelmingly Want Gun Background Checks, Are Open to Red Flag Laws: DMN-UT Tyler Poll

Texans strongly support expanding background checks for gun purchases and laws that let police remove guns from people deemed by a judge to be dangerous, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll.

The poll, taken six months after the massacre of 22 people in El Paso, also found that a majority of Texans don’t believe elected officials are doing enough to prevent mass shootings.

Texans were less likely to support a ban on assault weapons or a gun buyback program, the poll found. And, President Donald Trump was named by those polled as the person they most trust to lead on gun policy.

The poll was conducted Jan. 21-30 with 1,169 registered voters, 305 surveyed by phone and 864 through online surveys. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.87 percentage points.

