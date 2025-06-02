Texans look to Governor Abbott to sign or veto statewide THC-ban

The last day of the legislative session ended with dueling press conferences and high emotions over a proposed ban on THC products. Now, eyes are on Governor Greg Abbott to decide whether to sign, veto, or let it become law without his signature.

The THC ban was one of the top priorities of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, arguably the most powerful person in the state. The only other man who can challenge him on this issue is the Governor.

So far, the Governor's office has told NBC 5 he will thoughtfully review every bill that makes it to his desk.

On the last day of the Capitol, advocates on both sides of the issue took their case to the public.

“These products are increasing our homelessness crisis, our crime crisis, our mental health crisis, our suicide crisis," Aubree Adams told NBC 5. Adams is from Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas, a group supporting SB 3.

Adams says she moved her son out of Colorado to get him away from THC and cannabis products there. He has addiction issues, she says, and now lives in the Houston area. Thousands of retail stores opened in Texas after a 2019 law allowed Texas farmers to grow and sell hemp products.

“It is a very, very horrible experience to witness your loved one in cannabis psychosis and to see them suffer," said Adams.

Earlier this spring, Lt. Governor Patrick, as leader of the Texas Senate, convinced lawmakers to pass the ban. He made the case with them that THC shops have opened too close to schools and have hooked young Texans on a new vice.

But this issue puts him on the opposite side of state and national veterans groups. They argue it helps veterans with chronic pain and PTSD.

“We urge Governor Abbott to please veto Senate Bill 3," said Mitch Fuller from the Texas chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. "Please don’t take something away from us that works.”

The THC business groups argue lawmakers are fear-mongering an emerging industry.

“The only goal of these scare tactics was to frighten legislators and the public into going on with an agenda that they did not ask for," said Cynthia Cabrera from the Texas Hemp Business Council.

Governor Abbott has ten days to decide whether to veto Senate Bill 3, or it becomes law, and beginning September 1, THC products would be illegal in Texas.