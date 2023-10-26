Texans celebrate Chicken Fried Steak Day

October 26 may be one of the greatest days all year in the Lone Star State.

It's Chicken Fried Steak Day in Texas.

If you're new to town or have never had it, a chicken fried steak is not fried chicken. It's a thin cut of beef, breaded and fried like a chicken then smothered in cream gravy.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

If you're thinking Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day is a made-up holiday, it's not.

It's a real deal, so says the Texas House resolution approved during the 82nd legislative session in 2011.

HR 1419 says in part "Texans are renowned for their love of chicken fried steak, that exceptional dish that elevates the hearty flavor of the beef to new heights by coating it in batter and breading and frying it until the ingredients are melded in a blissful union." The resolution says "generations of Lone Star State residents have partaken of this beloved entrée, and happy memories of putting knife and fork to a chicken fried steak in the company of family and friends are shared by countless people all across Texas."

The idea to give chicken fried steak a little respect came from restaurateur Jeffrey Yarbrough and singer Jimmy Baldwin.

"Everyone's just arguing. If everyone could sit down to a meal of chicken fried steak, which is great, and start talking; once you start talking, things get better," they told NBC5 back in 2017.

Baldwin even wrote a song, a little deep-fried wisdom, called "Peace, Love, and Chicken Fried Steak." A line in the song says, "We've got to learn to love one another. White, black, brown, we're all just brothers. I'm no guru but I know what it'll take. A taste of chicken fried steak."

If you want a good deal on a good meal, head to any of the five Norma's Café locations in North Texas, get a seat, and get a chicken fried state platter for just $1.85. Sales support the fight against breast cancer.