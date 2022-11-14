Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10.

The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants.

"This is the university's commitment to provide new students with an opportunity to graduate in four years or less with the lowest amount of debt," said Javier Flores, Texas Woman's associate vice president for enrollment management.

The program is designed to cover the remaining tuition and fees that are not covered by Pell Grants. It is available for up to four years for first-time, transfer students and incoming freshmen. Students who qualify can still apply for scholarships to help cover costs for books, supplies and boarding.

Students who are looking to apply must submit all TWU-required forms and complete the FASFA or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TAFSA) forms by March 1, 2023, to be considered.