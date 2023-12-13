WATCH LIVE: Woman accused of killing Marisela Botello takes stand in seventh day of murder trial

Day 7 in the murder trial for Lisa Dykes, the woman accused of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello, continues Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, Dallas police said Botello had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend in October 2020. Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar on Oct. 5, 2020. Her body was found about six months later in a wooded area near Wilmer.

Three people, Lisa Dykes, Nina Marano and Charles Beltran were originally charged with murder in Botello's death. Dykes was indicted in June 2021 by a Dallas County grand jury along with Marano and Beltran, who was a person of interest in the case early on. Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

On Friday, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed motions to dismiss prosecution against Nina Marano and Charles Beltran "in the interest of justice," dropping the murder charges against them. Those documents were released Monday morning. The Dallas County DA's Office has not said why they asked for the charges to be dropped.

Lisa Dykes is accused of murdering Botello, a Seattle tourist.

This story will be updated with details of the fourth day of the trial as the trial progresses on Wednesday.